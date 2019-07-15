Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

When ITV’s dating show Love Island kicked off in 2015 no-one could have known its success. But with millions of viewers tuning in every night (except Saturdays) to watch the show, it’s now become the only thing people are interested in over the summer.

However, the show started off pretty raw, unrehearsed and realistic, whereas now viewers are not impressed with how scripted the programme seems.

Episode 35 of Love Island saw Anton Danyluk make a bit of whoopsie when he wrote down his phone number for a Spanish shopkeeper.

Tommy Fury and Jordan Hames tagged along on the shopping trip and couldn’t keep quiet about Anton’s antics.

So, who is the Love Island shopkeeper? Was she also the barmaid during episode 36?

Love Island: Is the shopkeeper and barmaid the same person?

The shop assistant from episode 35 looks identical to the woman serving drinks during the island club party. However, we can’t be totally sure they’re the same person.

Not one of the Islanders made mention of the recognisable bartender but viewers certainly had something to say about ITV’s casting.

While Anton and Belle had a full-blown argument on-screen all we could look at was the brunette in the background wearing glasses.

The Love Island shop keeper on Twitter

Viewers of Love island episode 36 were up in arms that ITV has hired the same woman over two episodes.

One Twitter user wrote: “Wait, wait, wait, that bar woman is the shop keeper” with another adding that “Love Island is so staged this year”.

There doesn’t seem to be an official cast list for Love Island 2019, so whether the woman really is filling both roles, we don’t know – but it does look that way!

The shop assistant and the barmaid… same glasses, hair and wristband. iLuMiNaTi cOnFiRmEd 🤯🤯🤯 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ToZKVmJ05b — AMBER ROSE OFFICIAL (@AmberRoseGill) July 14, 2019

Why would ITV hire the same woman for both jobs?

When the show is set up over in Mallorca it’s likely that a cast is chosen to take part. And by now, it’s pretty obvious that the show isn’t completely real. Ex-islanders revealed to The Independent that some elements of the show are set up for our entertainment.

The only thing more questionable than the show being set-up is the fact that Love Island bosses hired the brunette shopkeeper and bartender two episodes in a row!

C’mon now, you can’t think that we’re that stupid… surely?

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 EVERY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 9 PM (SATURDAY IS A HIGHLIGHT SHOW)