Opinion: Why Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott will never work out

In the world of celebs and reality TV, there’s often a romantic crossover or two going on.

You know, with all those events and things they’ve got to attend, the reality TV bods just mingle among each other.

One reality TV star who’s famously been looking for love for absolutely ages is Sam Thompson.

He spent most of his time on Celebs Go Dating making all the wrong decisions, but Love Island 2018’s Zara McDermott and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson are said to officially be a ‘thing’!

Zara McDermott isn’t far off Sam Thompson’s usual type given that his last proper girlfriend was Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, but we’re not convinced that Sam is one hundred per cent for Zara! Here’s why…

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

As of June 2019, Zara and Sam are officially an item!

A shock to most, we never expected any Love Island alumni to be crossing paths with the Chelsea lot. But there you go, this is the world of showbiz, folks!

They’ve been for dinner at Sheesh, Chigwell, Zara’s been papped coming out of Sam’s London home and they’ve even attended a Polo match together according to Capital FM.

Sam Thompson v Adam Collard

One of the strangest aspects of Zara going out with Made in Chelsea’s Sam is the fact that he’s completely different from her ex, Adam Collard.

Sam Thompson is well known to the British public after his escapades on Made in Chelsea and Celebs Go Dating.

Although Sam clearly hits the gym, fitness instructor Adam takes the bodybuilding stuff a lot more seriously.

To add another difference into the mix, Adam hails from Newcastle whereas Sam is obviously from Chelsea, London.

Perhaps Zara’s over the whole ‘tall, dark and handsome’ thing and wants to give nice-guy Sam a chance.

Will Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott go the distance?

According to OK! Magazine, it was Zara who slid into Sam’s DM’s.

That could mean trouble for the pair. As we all know, if Sam’s got a girl on a plate, he can overlook her – cast your minds back to poor Aliki from Celebs Go Dating 2019.

However, it could be plain sailing for the new couple.

Apparently, they’ve been taking things slow after Zara split from Adam in February 2019.

Sam is normally one to rush into a relationship so the fact that he’s taking his time with Zara could be a real positive!

But this is Sam Thompson love life and we hate to say it but we’re not going to put money on it just yet…

