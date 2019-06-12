Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Love Island were rocked by the news that Sherif Lanre was removed from the villa during Tuesday night’s (June 11th) episode 8.

News that Sherif was axed from the show was revealed during the day while ITV producers completely brushed the incident under the carpet with a bitesize statement midway through the episode explaining that “Sherif had left the villa”.

Here’s Reality Titbit‘s opinion on the matter following year’s of Love Island analysis.

Love Island’s angelic portrayal

Unlike other reality TV series, Love Island doesn’t air arguments, fights and drama that could be considered too tense or controversial.

It’s all about love, romance, gossip and the odd fall-out – albeit while always remaining PG.

Love Island would show no hesitation in axing someone should they not display the type of personality that reflects the shows aims.

Treading on eggshells

Love Island has been trending on eggshells for some time now due to mental health concerns from the general public.

Following the death and confirmed suicides of former contestants Sophie Graddon and Mike Thalassitis, the welfare of the contestants’ mental health has been stepped up.

There’s no doubt that Love Island would show no hesitation in axing a cast member if there were signs that they were unfit to remain on the show.

Sherif’s pre-interview hints

Sherif admitted that he had two sides to his personality, with a calm, sedated and laid-back approach on full display during his time in the villa.

However, during his pre-Love Island interview, Sherif said: “Number one would be that I’m pretty outrageous. That can also translate to the bad side.”

Sherif’s post-love island comments

ITV released a statement explaining that they had a conversation with Sherif and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the villa.

On Instagram, Sherif added:

In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

The key points from these statements are the use of “mutually agreed”, “broke the villa rules” and Sherif saying he didn’t “conduct” himself in the right manner.

Opinion: Why was Sherif removed from the villa?

Debunked: Breaking Anton’s arm in a fight and using his own phone in the villa.

ITV has put to bed these two rumours, which both sounded pretty stupid in the first place. Like, how could you sneak your own mobile phone into the villa, use the Wifi or reception and no-one notice?

Opinion: Through Chinese whispers and the onslaught of media coverage for Love Island 2019, it’s likely that Sherif’s dismissal has been blown completely out of proportion. Small things such as smoking in the house and pool area count as against the rules.

Due to Sherif’s “conduct himself the right way” and “mutual agreement” comments, it appears more likely that Love Island and Sherif came to the agreement that he is not the right fit for the show, opposed to Sherif lashing out in one isolated incident.

It’s been hinted both off the show and on the show through Anna Vakili, who said “it’s like he goes missing for ages”, that perhaps Sherif has not immersed himself into both the concept of the show and filming duties as well as other 2019 contestants.

SHERIF’S DEPARTURE HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED BY ANYONE AT ITV PRODUCTIONS AND THIS PIECE IS STRICTLY OPINION… NOT FACT