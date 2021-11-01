Real Housewives of Potomac: Why did Oz restaurant close?











After launching in 2016, the Real Housewives of Potomac is onto its sixth season in 2021. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and the rest of the housewives are bringing all the drama to season 6.

The Real Housewives of Potomac sees the women work through their marriages, raising kids, building houses, planning events and taking on new business ventures. Ashley Darby was once the co-owner of a restaurant in Virginia, so let’s take a look at what happened to Potomac’s Oz restaurant.

Screenshot: Ashley Darby’s Messiest Moments | The Real Housewives of Potomac

Potomac: Oz restaurant launches

Ashley and Michael Darby’s restaurant Oz opened in 2015.

It was located in Clarendon, Arlington, Virginia. According to 2Paragraphs: “The lunch menu includes Kangaroo and Camel burgers and Python Croquettes… And when available, Ostrich is served.“

Given that Ashley’s husband is Australian, we can assume that that’s where the inspiration for their eatery theme came from.

Read More: Real Housewives of Potomac Meet Mia Thornton

Why did Oz restaurant close?

The Oz restaurant closed in 2019, four years after its grand opening.

In the season 2 preview of RHOP, it appears that the restaurant isn’t doing as well as the couple would like. Stood outside their restaurant, Ashley could be seen saying to Michael: “Shut down your restaurant and this marriage will be over. I am telling you that, right now.“

As per the Washington Post, Michael and Ashley said in a statement that “they plan to focus on their “multiple business ventures” — he’s a real estate developer; she’s a yogi with a line of “athleisure” fashions in the works.“

Michael Darby said: “We are replacing one Aussie baby with a new Aussie baby, as we prepare to welcome our little boy.“

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 3276 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/40gicmdyxfw/hqdefault.jpg 821239 821239 center 22403

What are Ashley and Michael Darby doing now?

As they closed Oz, Ashley and Michael likely had their hands full as their first child, Dean, was born in 2019.

In March 2021, they also welcomed their second son, Dylan.

As well as being a mom, Ashley is also a yoga guide and has a range of athleisure wear. Michael works in real estate, so it’s likely that they’re now working on different ventures following the restaurant closure.

See Also: What is Candiace Dillard’s net worth?

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK