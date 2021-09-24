Parker Schnabel's net worth explored, Gold Rush star has millions











Spending your days sifting for gold is a tough thing to do and anyone who has watched the Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush will have seen how brutal it can be for the people working in the mining industry.

Parker Schnabel leads a team including his dad, Roger, Rick Ness and more. Together they do their best every year to mine as much gold as possible, and even during the pandemic managed to make more money than they’d ever made before. So, let’s take a look at Parker Schnabel’s net worth in 2021…

Who is Parker Schnabel?

Parker Schnabel is an American gold miner and a cast member on Discovery’s Gold Rush.

He’s appeared on the show since it first began back in 2010. Today, Parker is 27 years old. He works alongside his father, Roger Schnabel, Rick Ness, Mitch Blaschke, Emily Gorham, Brennan Ruautt, Carl Rosk, Tyson Lee and many more.

Parker can be found on Instagram @goldrushparker with over 430k followers. He’s also the star of Gold Rush spin-off show Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail.

Parker is beating personal bests on Gold Rush

There are different teams that appear on Discovery’s Gold Rush led by Fred Dodge, Tony Beets, Parker Schnabel and Chris Doumitt.

Each series the teams are doing their best to mine as much gold as possible, ideally, they’ll mine more than anybody else.

Season 11 saw Parker’s crew collect 7504.9 ounces of gold which equates to $14m. This was much more than the other crew’s totals. The Beets crew ended season 11 with 3030.36 ounces.

Parker Schnabel’s net worth

Given that Parker and his team are making millions each season on Gold Rush, viewers may wonder what his net worth is overall.

The reality star has also appeared on the Discovery Channel show since 2010, so we can assume that he’s been growing his net worth from the show over the last 11 years, too.

According to Looper, Parker is the second wealthiest cast member on Gold Rush, after Tony Beets. Tony has a net worth of around $15m as per Looper, while Parker’s is around $10m.

