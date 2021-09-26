Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's net worth, wife and family explored











Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2 premieres on Sunday, September 26th at 8/7c on ABC. The long-running game show is set to feature all kinds of familiar faces including Jason Alexander, Michael Mizanin and Cheryl Burke in episode 1.

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981 alongside Vanna White who has also hosted the show in 1982. Let’s find out more about Pat Sajak from his net worth to his family and more…

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Who is Pat Sajak?

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 26th, 1946. He turns 75 years old in 2021.

During Pat’s early career he started out as a DJ and went on to read the news on the radio. He later went on to serve in the US Army, in 1968, as a DJ during the Vietnam War for the American Forces Vietnam Network.

In 1981 he was hired as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

With over 285k followers on Twitter, Pat can be found @patsajak.

Pat Sajak’s net worth explored

Given that Pat’s career on Wheel of Fortune alone has spanned four decades, it would make sense for him to have accumulated a hefty net worth.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Pat has an estimated net worth of $70m. The site also lists his annual salary at $15m.

Pat’s co-host, Vanna White, is estimated to have a salary of $10m and a net worth of $70m according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Follow Vanna White on Instagram where she has almost 63k followers @officialvannawhite.

Get to know Pat’s family

Pat Sajak is married to Lesly Brown. The couple has been together since 1989.

The Wheel of Fortune host was previously married to Sherrill Sajak from 1979 until 1986.

Together, Lesly and Pat have two children, a 26-year-old daughter named Maggie Sajak and a son, Patrick Michael James Sajak, who is 31.

