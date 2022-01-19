We found Patrick Mullen from Too Hot To Handle on Instagram











Get ready for a shedload of sexual tension as Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is back on our screens in 2022. Season 3 dropped on January 19th and brings with it a batch of singles looking to have a summer to remember. They all think they’re headed to ‘Pleasure Island’ for a regular reality series but, as it turns out, they’re actually on a sex ban and get fined for any kind of sexual activity on the show.

One of the contestants who is attempting to hang onto the $200k prize fund is Patrick Mullen. Aussie contestant Georgia has got Patrick dropping L-Bombs, singing songs with his guitar and promising foot massages left, right and centre. So, let’s find out more about hopeless romantic Patrick from Too Hot To Handle…

Who is Patrick Mullen?

Patrick Mullen is a 29-year-old contestant on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle season 3.

He hails from Hawaii and was compared to Jason Momoa when he arrived on ‘Pleasure Island’.

Patrick is clearly pretty creative as he brought his guitar with him on the show and even serenaded one of the contestants during episode 2.

Judging by the series so far, Patrick is ready to give his castmates words of wisdom when they need them. He said during episode 4: “You can’t be comfortable all the time. You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable because that’s the only way you can grow“.

Get to know the Too Hot To Handle star on Instagram

Patrick has been on Instagram since 2017 and he has over 4.3k followers @thepatmullen.

Judging by his Instagram page, he loves to travel and go on adventures. The 6 foot 5 model can be seen standing in front of pagodas, waterfalls, on top of mountains and, of course, on the beach with his guitar.

He appears to be close to his family as he tags his dad in a Father’s Day post on the ‘gram in 2020.

What is Patrick’s job?

Patrick has a degree in botany and his love for flowers was clear when he arrived on Too Hot To Handle with one to give out to his special lady.

He’s a model and actor, which is clear from Patrick’s Instagram page.

From his page it appears that he’s done catwalk modelling, brand advertising on IG and editorial shoots, too.

