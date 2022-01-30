Dancing on Ice’s Regan has two siblings who call Paul Gascoigne ‘Dad’











Twelve celebrities have taken to the ice in 2022 on a brand new series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice. From Gemma Collins’ iconic fall to Todd Carty making a surprise exit on the show, there have been some hilarious moments on Dancing On Ice in past seasons. Now, there is more potential for the celebrities to have some memorable TV moments as series 14 kicked off from January 16th.

As well as new celebrities on the show, there are some new faces on the judging panel on Dancing On Ice. Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo are joined by Oti Mabuse in 2022. Rachel Stevens, Ria Hebden, Liberty Poole and Regan Gascoigne are just some of the celebrities taking part in this year’s competition.

Paul Gascoigne’s son is a Dancing On Ice contestant in 2022

January 23rd 2022 saw Paul Gascoigne’s son, Regan, take to the ice on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Regan has been partnered with professional ice skater Karina Manta in series 14 and he got off to a flying start on the show.

Regan was born in Welwyn Garden City in February 1996, making him 25 years old.

Bianca Gascoigne has also appeared on reality TV shows

Regan has two siblings, an older sister named Bianca, who is 35 years old and an older adopted brother, Mason, who is 30 years old.

Regan isn’t the first member of his family to appear on a TV show as his sister, Bianca, was a contestant on Italy’s Dancing with the Stars 2021 and she came in second place.

Bianca and Regan’s mother, Sheryl Gascoigne, was also a TV presenter on Loose Women as well as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get…Me Out of Here! series 10.

Regan’s mum Sheryl is supporting him on Dancing On Ice

As per The Daily Mail, Regan’s mum and sister were in high spirits after watching his first Dancing On Ice performance on January 23rd.

Despite looking much younger than her age, Sheryl is 56 years old and she was born in Hertfordshire.

Sheryl and Paul were married for two years from 1996 until 1998. In 2009, she released a book, Stronger: My Life Surviving Gazza, which detailed her relationship with Paul.

