Pawn Stars: Chumlee's weight loss explored - How he transformed his body











Pawn Stars is a long-running series on the History Channel. The show, which is centred around a Las Vegas pawn shop, first launched in 2009. Twelve years later and Pawn Stars is still going strong!

Pawn Stars viewers have clocked on that cast member Chumlee has lost a lot of weight in recent years. So, let’s find out more about the reality TV star’s body transformation. How much weight has he lost? And how did he do it?

Screenshot: Pawn Stars: 10 TOP DOLLAR CHUMLEE DEALS (From Care Bears to Flamethrowers) | History

Pawn Stars: Who is Chumlee?

Chumlee is the nickname of Austin Lee Russell who appears on History show Pawn Stars.

Austin was born in Nevada, USA on September 8th, 1982. He’s 38 years old in 2021.

Chumlee has appeared on Pawn Stars since 2009 which is when the show first began!

The reality star can be found on Instagram @chumlee with 585k followers. He’s also on Twitter @chumlee_ with over 213k followers.

How did Chumlee lose weight?

According to Distractify, Chumlee’s dramatic weight loss is thanks to exercise and a total diet overhaul.

Speaking to People, he said: “When I first began, I eliminated all processed foods except mustard. Now, ‘everything in moderation’ is my motto.”

CheatSheet reports that in 2014, Chumlee weighed in at 225 pounds which is almost 100 pounds lower than the previous year’s 320.

A 2019 report from CheatSheet cited that Chumlee underwent gastric band surgery to lose more weight.

Twitter reacts to Chumlee’s weight loss

Over the years, Chumlee’s weight has dropped off and his efforts to transform his body haven’t gone unnoticed by fans of Pawn Stars.

Many people take to Twitter to comment on Chumlee’s weight loss, one person wrote: “And Chumlee dropped mad weight“.

Another said: “I haven’t watched #PawnStars in a while and didn’t even recognize @chumlee_ with his weight loss! Even though I do follow him on Instagram I’m sitting there like who is that?“

Someone else Tweeted: “Chumlee is becoming so knowledgeable about everything. New teeth, lost so much weight, show is still kind of annoying but interesting.”

#pawnstars I'm proud of Chumlee and Big Hoss they have lost a lot of weight and they have definitely gotten a lot healthier and in shape some what you can tell they want to live a longer life and that's awesome — Essential Employee (🇺🇸) (@chris_drop) December 23, 2017

