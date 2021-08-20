See Penny Lancaster in her modelling days: MasterChef star posed for lingerie brand Ultimo











Penny Lancaster is currently a contestant on BBC’s MasterChef. Penny, as well as many more celebs including Duncan James, Katie Price, Mark ‘Bez’ Berry and Dion Dublin, are all taking part in this year’s celebrity series.

Judged by the critics of all critics, John Torode and Gregg Wallace, the competition got underway on Monday, August 9th 2021. From disappointing dumping to stunning sea bass dishes, there’s some talent to be unveiled on Celebrity MasterChef 2021, however, there are a great deal of faux pas in store, too.

Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Who is Penny Lancaster?

Penny Lancaster was born on 15th March 1971, in Chelmsford, Essex.

She married Rod Stewart in 2007 and, together, they have two sons.

Over the years, Penny has appeared on many TV shows including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, The Graham Norton Show, The Wright Stuff, Lorraine and The One Show as per IMDb.

Some people may recognise Penny from TV series such as Famous and Fighting Crime which aired on Channel 4 in 2020. However, she actually had a career in photography and another in modelling before becoming a TV personality.

Penny joins MasterChef

Penny Lancaster is a Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant ready to show off her cooking skills to Gregg, John and the rest of the nation.

She’s back on our screens this year, however, Penny is no stranger to TV as she previously appeared in Bo Selecta, her own fitness video and much more. Penny also joined Loose Women in 2014.

Follow Rod Stewart’s wife on Instagram @penny.lancaster where she has 117k followers.

Penny Lancaster modelling days

At 6ft 1, it’s no wonder that Penny Lancaster spent some time in her life as a model.

In her early twenties, she because a certified fitness trainer and was later scouted to be a model.

Penny’s modelling career landed her the opportunity of becoming the face of lingerie brand Ultimo in 2002. However, her contract wasn’t renewed two years later.

Penny sometimes shares the odd throwback photo from her modelling days on her Instagram page, but, for the most part, her account is made up of posts of her husband, kids holidays and events.

