RHONJ’s Penny Drossos is one of many Teresa Giudice has feuded with













The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back on Bravo in 2022 with its 12th season. Of all the Real Housewives shows, RHONJ is arguably the most explosive and the show’s longstanding cast members including Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are no strangers to getting into it on-screen.

From family drama to spreading rumours, there’s almost always been some kind of beef going on during RHONJ since the show’s very first season. So, let’s throw it back and find out more about Penny from RHONJ. Where is she now?

Who is Penny from RHONJ?

Penny Drossos Karagiorgis was as former cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She was introduced on the show as one of the women in teresa Giudice’s friend circle, their other friends included Kim D and Jan.

Penny was married to John ‘Johnny the Greel’ Karagiorgis until his death in 2016.

Teresa and Penny had a big falling out

During the early seasons of RHONJ, Teresa, Penny, Kim D and co were all friends while Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, wasn’t included in the friendship group.

Teresa and Penny could be seen having drinks together during RHONJ episodes however, they also said to Melissa that they were ‘acquianteances’ rather than friends.

Deapsite starting out as friends, Teresa and Penny’s relationship went down the drain during RHONJ. In 2019, Radar Online described Penny as Teresa’s ‘nemesis’ so their feud clearly hasn’t been rectified all these years later.

Penny wasn’t the first (or last) person Teresa had a feud with

Nowadays, Penny isn’t on RHONJ but she can be found on Instagram and Facebook under a name related to her hairline – PDK Hair (@penny.karagiorgis).

Penny and Teresa’s arguments are long gone, but she certainly wasn’t the first person that Teresa had beef with. RHONJ season 10 saw Teresa and Kim D have a huge argument and fallout at Kim’s fashion show.

Danielle Staub and Teresa also had a fair deal of drama when they were both on the show including that infamous table flip and a hair pulling incident.

Caroline Manzo and Teresa also had a fallout over a cookbook and Teresa and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, haven’t had the best time being family members, either.

