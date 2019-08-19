Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Every year the cast of ITV reality TV series Love Island have their private lives intensely investigated.

The UK’s national newspapers group together in their witchhunt to uncover everything from 2005 tweets to malicious Reddit threads and random Instagram rumours that have no little to no valid evidence.

Following the final of Love Island 2019, where Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill were crowned winners, reports have emerged claiming that ‘porn videos’ of India Reynolds have surfaced online.

The truth of these headlines couldn’t be any different…

The headline that ties Love Island with porn

On Sunday (August 18th) The Sun published a story that tied together Love Island star India Reynolds and porn.

It read:

Love Island’s India Reynolds says she’s HAPPY to be a hit with porn fans and doesn’t care about racy videos of her online

While the headline avoids categorically stating that India has been involved in adult material, which is why it is fine to publish, the use of the word ‘porn’ automatically makes audiences think that the 28-year-old has worked in the industry.

Why would India have porn fans if she hasn’t done porn?

Well, technically, every celebrity has porn fans. If you happen to like adult nudity and also happen to like Judy Dench… then the beloved dame would technically have ‘porn fans’ like The Sun states.

Toxic Masculinity Twitter: Ovie is gonna dump India once he learns that she was a “porn star” with nudes on the internet

Ovie in reality: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/x7V9zkU4uR — jade (@jvdesvocals) August 4, 2019

The truth of India’s so-called ‘videos’

India Reynolds does not have adult material online, despite what the headline suggests.

The 28-year-old was a former Page 3 model, which is something that has been well publicised since she first entered the Majorca villa this summer.

On some adult websites, there are videos of India during a shoot for the now-defunct British lads’ magazine Nuts, where she poses topless for a couple of minutes during the modelling session.

In super cringe fashion, India even adds: “If you want to see me lose this (pulls on her bra) then pick up a copy of Nuts now!”

The former glamour model also did similar shoots for FHM, Loaded and Zoo, although she has never done anything that involves full-frontal or sex.

India Reynolds responds

Speaking to the Daily Star, the Love Island star explained that she wasn’t bothered by the videos and added how they definitely weren’t porn.

She said: “I’m not bothered what’s on those websites… I was there when the videos were shot, so I’m not exactly going to be shocked by what’s in them. They were just videos behind the scenes at photoshoots. It wasn’t exactly porn.”

The Love Island star also explained how her bra “won’t be coming off” when it comes to future model shoots as she continues to forge a career in fashion modelling.

So no, India Reynolds does not have porn online. Although judging by her terrible acting ability in the Nuts video… she probably would suit the industry.

