Who is Peter Park from FBoy Island? Meet the model on Instagram and TikTok!











Comedian Nikki Glaser is the host of brand new HBO Max show FBoy Island in 2021. Her quick wit is the perfect accompaniment to the reality TV dating competition which sees 24 men battle it out to win either the woman of their dreams or a cash prize…

The first series of FBoy Island launched on July 29th 2021. The show is a new concept where three girls have the job of working out which men on the island are ‘FBoys’ and which are really on the show to find love. Twelve of the men are ‘good guys’ and the other twelve are there just to bag themselves a hefty cash prize of $100,000.

Screenshot: Peter F BOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max

FBoy Island: Who is Peter Park?

Hailing from Virginia, Peter Park is one of the men taking part in HBO Max series FBoy Island.

Peter is 30 years old and works as a masseuse, although he actually has dreams of becoming an actor.

As per HBO Max, he’s an Aries on the zodiac, an only child and is looking for someone “adventurous, honest, ambitious, funny and his biggest supporter“.

FBoy Island: Who is Garrett Morosky? Job, age and Instagram!

Peter’s Instagram explored

Peter Park can be found on Instagram @thekoreanpapi with 19.3k followers.

He includes a lot of information in his IG bio including a flag of South Korea, modelling agencies that he works for and a link to the HBO Max and FBoy Island IG pages. Peter’s also on Twitter @thekoreanpapi.

Peter’s Instagram page is mainly made up of his modelling shots. He’s tagged many of the posts with the places he’s posed for including ASOS, Lu Lu Lemon, Guess, Nike and many more huge brands.

FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 3444 FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wjM2vywajAc/hqdefault.jpg 825381 825381 center 22403

Meet Peter Park on TikTok

FBoy Island’s Peter Park is also on TikTok. He has an impressive following of 84.1k on the video-sharing platform.

He joined TikTok in 2020 and his first post sees him doing a TikTok dance.

Many of Peter’s TikToks are comedy-based trending topics that have gone viral such as dances to songs like DJ DOXY’s ‘never to much remix’.

Follow Peter on TikTok @thekoreanpapi where he has almost 800k likes. According to HBO Max, the key to Peter’s heart is to “like multiple pictures to get his attention“, so ladies, you know what to do!

See Also: Who is Nikki Glaser? Comedy career, podcast & IG explored!

WATCH FBOY ISLAND ON HBO MAX FROM JULY 29TH AT 12 AM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK