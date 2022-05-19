Phaedra Parks' Real Housewives of Dubai cameo shows she thrives in any season













Former RHOA cast member Phaedra Parks made an unexpected cameo appearance in the trailer of the first-ever series of Real Housewives of Dubai.

She might have had her exit from the Bravo series in 2017, however, Phaedra is still very much in the ‘Real Housewives’ multiverse of glamour, fabulousness and, of course, madness.

Following her cameo in the trailer, many of her fans want the latest updates about her life, family and career.

Who is Phaedra Parks?

Phaedra Parks is a 48-year-old reality star and mother to two sons, called Ayden and Dylan. They reside in Buckhead, Atlanta’s most prestigious community.

The ex-RHOA cast members holds three different degrees – a BA degree in Economics from Wesleyan College, a doctorate from the University of Georgia, and a degree in Mortuary Sciences from Jefferson State College.

Currently, she still works as an attorney and managing partner of the Parks Group PC.

Phaedra’s law firm deals with litigation and contract negotiations for people working in the entertainment field and some of her famous clients are Bobby Brown and Ludacris.

Phaedra features in Real Housewives of Dubai

Phaedra’s surprise cameo appearance in Real Housewives of Dubai’s trailer proves that she can thrive in any climate and is ready to embrace windy days if needed.

The attorney and author shared a preview of the trailer on her Instagram, followed by the cheeky caption: “There might be sand in the desert, but this peach thrives in any weather.”

During the trailer, Phaedra sits down with Caroline Brooks for lunch in an outdoor area and asks for the “tea” from the new Bravo cast member.

The reality star hasn’t announced that she is part of the show as she is still very much based in Atlanta with her children. Perhaps she appears to give the Dubai housewives her blessing and wish them luck on their new endeavour?

Where is she now?

Phaedra’s fans have been wondering for a long time if she would ever return to RHOA after her explosive departure from the ninth season in 2017.

Speaking to People about her potential comeback to the Bravo series, she said:

“They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground.”

Phaedra has certainly kept herself pretty occupied in the last few years. Apart from juggling between her career as an attorney, model and author, she appeared in season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girs’ Trip.

