Buy Anna Redman's pheromone perfume from Bachelor in Paradise 2021











Bachelor in Paradise is back in 2021 after a two-year hiatus. The ABC show sees old contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette attempt another chance at love in Mexico.

Season 7 of the show is set to be the biggest and best yet, and as per the 2021 trailer, “this could be the most dramatic Bachelor in Paradise yet“. In an attempt to bag herself a partner, one of this year’s cast members put on a pheromone perfume during season 7 episode 10. So, let’s find out more about Anna’s scent of choice and where to get it!

What is the pheromones perfume on Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Anna Redman has got Twitter talking after dousing herself in pheromone perfume during a latest episode.

Pheromone sprays are said to make the wearer more attractive to the opposite sex.

Speaking to The Healthy, biochemist Shawn Talbott, PhD said: “Pheromones do have effects on ourselves and on other people in close proximity… So yes, they do work in that sense. But they don’t ‘work’ in the way that most of those ads say.“

Anna Redman’s pheromones perfume

BiP’s Anna Redman had Twitter talking during episode 10 as she wore pheromone perfume. One Twitter user wrote: “Anna leaving a bad review of her pheromone perfume after getting rejected twice in a row“.

Another said: “Sarah Hyland is definitely buying Anna’s perfume tonight lmaoo“.

Others said they were taking to Google to find out more about Anna’s roll-on scent.

Buy the same pheromone perfume online

The pheromone perfume seen on Bachelor in Paradise is IntiMD Pure Instinct.

The company specialises in intimate care products and featured the Bachelor in Paradise snippet on its TikTok page.

The Pure Instinct roll-on sells for $16 on Amazon. According to the item’s write-up, the roll-on can: “Enhance your natural pheromone production which inspires desire, increases sex appeal, and enhance romance.“

