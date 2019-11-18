Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity is a great way to see our favourite celebrities at their worst.

Those crazy enough to take part in the three-week show endure bushtucker trials, challenges which involve being covered in bugs, adrenaline-pumping skydives and more.

Radio DJ Adele Roberts is one of the famous faces taking part in series 19 of I’m A Celebrity. And episode 2 of the show saw her reveal her luxury item.

So, what went down during episode 2 of I’m A Celebrity? And how is Jane Mcdonald involved?

I’m A Celebrity episode 2

Episode 2 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 saw the campmates take on the challenge of passing their luxury items to each other via a paddle over a swamp.

If the campmates didn’t pass the item correctly it would drop into the swamp and they, therefore, wouldn’t get their luxury item.

Some of the luxury items included moisturiser, reminders of home including a mug with Roman Kemp’s girlfriend on it, concealer and a framed photo of Jane McDonald.

Jane Mcdonald ‘enters’ I’m A Celebrity

Of all the luxury items on, I’m A Celebrity, Jane McDonald’s framed photograph was one of two that made it to camp.

Kate Garraway’s luxury item, concealer, also made it to camp.

And while Kate’s is pretty understandable, both campmates and I’m A Celeb viewers were perplexed at Adele’s choice of luxury item.

Kate Garraway said: “She’s a lovely woman, but I’m not sure her picture in our camp is going to be any consolation to all the people in Snake Rock.”

Why did Adele want a framed photo of Jane McDonald?

Defending her luxury item choice, Adele said that Jane McDonald “is a national treasure, she’s the queen of Wakefield.”

Of course, Adele’s decision of a framed photo of Jane McDonald as her luxury item prompted some savage memes on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote: “Adele reveals herself to be one of these people with terrible banter. A picture of Jane Macdonald.”

While another viewer said: “A picture of Jane Mcdonald?!? Nah that’s f***ing weird mate.”

The whole camp looking at that picture of Jane McDonald 😬😶 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XTpPnAC8rs — boohoo.com (@boohoo) November 18, 2019

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV AT 9 PM.

