Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is back for its eleventh series in 2019.

During episode 5 he came face to face with his ‘frenemy’ Sir Alan Sugar.

The pair sat down for an hour-long interview detailing Alan’s life.

But it turns out that there’s a huge connection between Sir Alan and Piers that viewers may have forgotten.

So, was Piers Morgan on The Apprentice?

Yes. Piers has been on business TV show The Apprentice more than once.

In 2007 the journalist took part in Comic Relief Does The Apprentice.

According to Alan Sugar, Piers called him and asked if he could take part in the show.

Piers’ team lost and he was selected by Alan to be fired.

The Apprentice: US season 7

In 2008 Piers appeared on the US celebrity version of The Apprentice.

Taking it back over 10 years and a much younger-looking Piers Morgan was walking into the boardroom.

Piers took part in the show as he was then an America’s Got Talent judge.

However, it wasn’t Sir Alan Sugar Piers was facing, it was today’s US president, Donald Trump.

The candidates were all in competition for Donald Trump’s, ‘Best Business Brain’ and Piers won the show.

According to the Radio Times, Alan Sugar said that he aided Piers’ TV career and that he is to thank for Piers winning The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories – Alan Sugar

Episode 5 of ITV’s Life Stories aired Saturday, June 22nd.

Provocative journalist Piers Morgan sat down with Alan Sugar and took a look back at his life, from making his millions to losing £90 million.

Alan, who came from nothing in London’s East End, detailed how his parents struggled when he was young and how today he could write a cheque for £150 million.

The fifth episode of Life Stories made for an entertaining interview as Piers and Alan were more like old friends catching up rather than a journalist questioning a famous face.

Series 11 of Life Stories sees Spice Girl Mel B interviewed by Piers as well as Michael Parkinson, Harry Redknapp and Michael Barrymore.