How old are the Plath family? Ages and birthdays of Moriah, Ethan, Isaac and co explored!











Welcome to Plathville is a TLC show which launched back in 2019. Much like many reality TV shows, the series is based around a family. But, the Plath’s are no ordinary family, Barry and Kim, the Plath parents, are mom and dad to nine kids.

The TLC show is often filled with drama and if the family isn’t feuding, they’re moving off the farm and into a house. The Plath kids haven’t been raised with modern technology or entertainment, so let’s get to know the family a little more.

Ethan Confronts Barry | Welcome to Plathville – TLC

Meet the Plath family

TLC’s reality show family, The Plaths, hail from Cairo, in remote Georgia, USA.

As per TLC, the kids: “have never had a soda, don’t know who Spiderman or Tom Brady is and have never watched TV“.

The family is made up of mom, Kim, dad, Barry, and their nine children, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy.

What are the Plath family’s ages?

Ranging from 53-year-old head of the household, Barry, to six-year-old Mercy, here’s a look at the Plath family’s ages.

Barry, 53.

Kim, 49.

Ethan, 23 – Born May 14, 1998.

Hosanna, 22.

Micah, 20 – Born March 10th, 2001.

Moriah, 19.

Lydia, 17.

Isaac, 13.

Amber, 10.

Cassia, 8.

Mercy, 6.

The Plaths also had a son named Joshua in 2007, however, he sadly passed away in 2008.

Do all the Plaths still star on the TLC show?

Unfortunately, although the Plath family may be large, they’re not as close-knit now as they once were.

As per People, the Plaths are split into three households at the moment, due to their differences: “Ethan and Olivia, Micah and Moriah, and Kim and Barry with their youngest children — though they only all live blocks apart.“

The eldest daughter of the family, Hosanna, is touring with her husband for her music career. Opting to follow her heart, 19-year-old Moriah also doesn’t live at home any longer after she got into a relationship with Max Kallschmidt.

US Weekly reports that Ethan and Olivia Plath are “much happier” since distancing themselves from Ethan’s parents, Kim and Barry Plath.

WATCH WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10/9C

