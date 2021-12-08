Fans divided over Porsha Williams’ makeup, see Bravo star without it











RHOA star Porsha Williams has left one Bravo show and launched another in 2021. She was a housewife on RHOA for around 10 years but, now, she’s continuing her journey with her own series. Porsha’s Family Matters launched on November 28th, 2021 and features, Porsha and many of her family members and friends.

Porsha’s Family Matters airs each Sunday. So far, fans have seen her celebrate her birthday, look at houses with her fiancé and plan a girls trip away with her sister, Lauren. One thing fans may not have seen much of is Porsha Williams without makeup and some may wonder what she looks like bare-faced. So, let’s find out more.

Porsha’s Family Matters fans divided over makeup

While some Porsha’s Family Matters fans were in awe of Porsha’s looks and makeup on the Bravo show, others took to Twitter to bash the MUA working on Porsha’s Family Matters.

One viewer Tweeted: “Whose Porsha’s makeup artist because they are phenomenal“.

However, another person wrote: “Whew y’all wearing too much makeup chile“.

Listen Porsha hair and makeup be🔥🔥She be looking great. #PorshasFamilyMatters — Chocolate Girl 6 (@_CoDiddy) November 29, 2021

Porsha Williams without makeup

While Porsha’s Family Matters viewers may not have seen the reality TV star and author without makeup just yet, Real Housewives Of Atlanta fans will have seen Porsha make-up free in past seasons.

It seems that Porsha is serving looks week on week on her new Bravo show, as she did on RHOA. Perhaps there are scenes where she’s fresh-faced to come. Regardless, the reality star is still looking stunning – makeup or no makeup.

For viewers curious to see what Porsha’s looks like without that ‘beat’, throwback Instagram photos of Porsha when she’d just had baby PJ show her without makeup.

How old is Porsha Williams?

Porsha Williams is 40 years old, she’s 17 years younger than her fiancé, Simon Guobadia.

The Bravo star’s younger sister, Lauren, is around six years younger than her at 34 years old.

Many of Porsha’s family members appear on her Bravo show including her mother, Diane, who is 63 years old but looks much younger.

