Porsha Williams’ zodiac sign and compatibility with Simon explored











Porsha Williams is dipping out of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in 2022 and is the star of her own Bravo spin-off show, Porsha’s Family Matters, instead. The 40-year-old reality TV star appears in the new show alongside her sister, Lauren, mother, Diane, her Aunt Liz, cousins Londie and Storm and many more friends and family.

Porsha’s new fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is also a cast member on the show, but the combinations of exes and new loves, certain family members and mothers-in-law don’t make for plain sailing in many of the episodes. Porsha’s Family Matters viewers will likely get to know the former RHOA star much better in Family Matters. So, let’s take a look at Porsha Williams’ zodiac and whether it seems that she fits the sign’s traits…

When is Porsha’s birthday?

Porsha Williams was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 22nd, 1981.

She is 40 years old and could be seen celebrating her 40th birthday on her new Bravo show Porsha’s Family Matters alongside her friends and family in 2021.

Porsha was 38 years old when she welcomed her first child, Pilar Jhena, in 2019.

Porsha Williams’ zodiac sign explored

Given that Porsha was born on June 22nd, she falls into the Cancer sign on the zodiac.

Cancers are born on any date between June 22nd and July 22nd, therefore Porsha is just on the cusp of being a Gemini which runs from May 21st to June 21st.

Cancer is a water sign and traits of the sign include having great intuition and being very loyal, however, they’re also known to be overly sensitive and can sometimes be quite moody. One of the standout traits of a Cancer is that they’re known to be passionate.

Are Porsha and Simon’s signs compatible?

Porsha is a Cancer and her new fiancé, Simon Guobadia, was born on June 2nd, 1964, therefore he’s a Gemini.

Geminis and Cancers are next to each other on the zodiac and according to Astrology Season, people with these signs can be great friends.

Astrology Season writes: “Their friendship will be based on shared interest and genuine affection which seems to strike like lightning when these two meet. They are instantly compatible…”

However, Bustle writes of the two signs: “Finding a middle ground will be challenging for both partners“, so it appears that it may take some work to make a Gemini, Cancer relationship work.

