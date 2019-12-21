Portrait Artist of the Year 2020: Start date, judges and cast!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Portrait Artist of the Year is officially back on our screens in 2020! The Sky Arts series was originally released in 2011 and is now its back for its sixth year running.

Artist, Duncan Shoosmith was the 2019 winner of the Sky show, and now it’s time to whip out the paintbrushes, palettes and aprons because someone is about to be crowned Portrait Artist of the Year for 2020.

So, when does Portrait Artist of the Year 2020 start? Let’s take a look at the date, cast and more…

Portrait Artist of the Year 2020: Start date

A new series of Portrait Artist of the Year kicks off from Tuesday, January, 21st on Sky Arts.

Episode 1 will air from 8 – 9 pm and will see the aspiring artists compete for the title of Portrait Artist of the Year 2020.

Sitting in as the artists’ subjects and having their portraits painted in 2020 are 24 celebrities. Radio DJs, actors, dance judges, comedians and more are ready to have their portrait done.

Who are the celebrities taking part in Portrait Artist of the Year?

A whopping 24 celebrities are taking part in Portrait Artist of the Year 2020. Sitting – very still – this year are the following famous faces:

Anjili Mohindra (Bodyguard)

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)

Mickey Flanagan (Comedian)

Trevor Nelson (Radio DJ)

Noel Clarke (Kidulthood/Adulthood)

Ashley Roberts (TV Personality)

Tinie Tempah (Musician)

Len Goodman (Strictly)

Dame Harriet Walter (The Crown/Succession)

Asim Choudhry (Comedian)

Russell Tovey (The Good Liar/Years & Years)

Doreen Mantle (One Foot In the Grave)

Fearne Cotton (TV presenter)

John Cooper Clarke (Performance Poet)

Haydn Gwynne (Beauty & the Beast)

Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat)

Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty)

Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs)

Lydia Leonard (The 39 Steps)

Ken Stott (Rebus)

Mike Leigh (Writer/Director)

Omid Djalili (Comedian)

Deborah Findlay (The Lady In The Van/The Split)

Wunmi Mosaku (Temple/Luther)

Who are the Portrait Artist of the Year judges?

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell are back for the 2020 series of the show as presenters.

Each heat of the competition is filmed at Battersea Arts Centre and is most likely to be judged by Kate Bryan, Tai-Shan Schierenberg and Kathleen Soriano.

Whoever wins the show will bag themselves a £10,000 prize. As well as the monetary prize they’ll also receive a selection of art materials from Cass Arts and, they’ll also have the major opportunity of having their portrait hung at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

