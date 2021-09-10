Teyana Taylor's streetwear-inspired Pretty Little Thing collection is out now











From her appearance on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 to Kanye West’s ‘Fade’ music video, it’s clear that Teyana Taylor has always been destined for greatness. Viewers may also recognise the 30-year-old from her E! Entertainment show, We Got Love: Teyana and Iman, or for her music including songs such as Gonna Love Me, How You Want It? and Wake Up Love.

Now, Teyana is also taking centre stage in the fashion world as she is PrettyLittleThing’s US Creative Director. Her new collection was revealed on September 9th, 2021 with DJ Cassidy on the decks and a show opening from Lil Durk. Here’s a look at Teyana’s PrettyLittleThing collection which showcases the #EveryBodyInPLT movement.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Teyana reveals her PrettyLittleThing collection at NYFW

Viewers were welcomed to the ‘PrettyLittleThing Teyana Taylor experience’ on September 9th, 2021.

Teyana’s debut collection as US Creative Director featured a huge range of looks from sweatpants and hoodies to cut-out dresses, wide-leg PU trousers, paisley bucket hats and more.

Harlem-born Teyana put on a New-York-esq show which saw models enter the stage from a subway car.

Buy Teyana Taylor’s PrettyLittleThing range

Now that the Teyana Taylor range has been shown at New York Fashion Week, it is available for purchase via the PLT website.

The prices of pieces from the collection are very reasonable with oversized hoodie dresses coming in at £25 and zip-front trousers costing £40.

At the higher end of the pricing, customers can bag themselves the Teyana Taylor x PLT’s standout paisley coat for £130.

Teyana is clearly one for details, too, as she includes matching paisley false nails in her collection for £5 and bandanas for £8. The collection includes unisex items as well as kids clothing.

PLT x Teyana Taylor show: Models

As per PrettyLittleThing, Teyana’s fashion show paid “homage to the #EveryBodyInPLT movement”.

Some of the models featured in the show included Lyric Mariah (@phenixsoul), @dayannanutter, Shae Scott (@shaebutters), Mya (@immarollwithit), Tariq Johnson (@itstariqjohnson) and Teyana’s daughter, Junie, of course!

Watch the whole collection showcased at NYFW via PLT’s YouTube channel here!

Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

