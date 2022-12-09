The Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has made fans emotional over Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho’s brotherly bond.

The couple stepped back as senior royals in 2020. Now two years later, they are finally telling their story on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

The first three episodes of the docuseries landed on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8.

In just three episodes, the former royals have gotten fans hooked on their story. Their Netflix show also features never-seen-before pictures of Harry and Megan.

Image via Netflix | YouTube

Princes Harry and Seeiso have worked together for over a decade

One thing that struck fans the most in the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix is the former’s close relationship with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

For the unversed, Prince Seeiso is the younger brother of Lesotho’s King Letsie III.

He and Harry have worked together for over a decade thanks to their commitment to charity work.

Almost 16 years ago, in 2006, Princes Harry and Seeiso founded the Sentebale charity aiming to help the vulnerable and HIV-positive children in Lesotho and Botswana. The word Sentebale translates to “forget me not.”

Moreover, both their mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato, also worked with HIV and AIDS charities back in the day.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Seeiso features in Harry & Megan on Netflix

The first episode of the docuseries features footage from Prince Harry’s first trip to Lesotho in 2004.

Prince Seeiso says in his confessional how he and Harry were feeling each other out when they met for the first time.

“It was amazing. We jumped on the horses and rode off to his cattle post,” Harry says about his first time meeting the Prince of Lesotho.

“I could see that Harry is very much his mother,” Prince Seeiso says while explaining how quickly he was accepted into the community.

Harry also talks about how Prince Seeiso had lost his mother shortly before they met for the first time. “It didn’t take very long until we became like brothers.”

The former royal visited Lesotho on a yearly basis after that. Prince Seeiso also notes how the people of Lesotho gave him the name Sesotho name ‘Mahale,’ meaning ‘warrior.’

The episode also chronicles the beginning of the Princes’ charity, Sentebale.

Fans react to the brotherly bond

Fans of the new Netflix show had their say on the two prices’ bond after watching the first three episodes.

“And him hooking up with Prince Seeiso & forging a genuine friendship…got me choked up,” one fan wrote after watching episode 1.

“Prince Seeiso and Nacho being true brothers to my G! Really had me (crying face emoji). And Nicky coming through as well,” a second person said.

“A lot of warm big brother energy from Prince Seeiso,” wrote a third person.

WATCH HARRY & MEGHAN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know