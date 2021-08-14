Love Island: Are Priya Gopaldas' teeth and eyes real? Contact lens rumours explored











Priya Gopaldas is a latecomer to Love Island series 7. The 23-year-old hails from London and, if you didn’t know already, is a medical student – she’s almost a doctor!

From lip filler to botox, veneers to boob jobs, the Love Island cast of 2021 have been pretty transparent about what cosmetic procedures they have and haven’t had.

Two things that Love Island viewers have been talking about since she joined the ITV2 show are Priya’s teeth and eyes. So, let’s take a look at what people are saying and ether Priya is all real!

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 Priya Gopaldas teeth – ITV

Are Priya Gopaldas’ teeth real?

One aspect of Priya’s appearance that has got Love Island fans talking is her teeth.

Many viewers of the ITV show have taken to Twitter to comment on her smile, although, not all of the Tweets are that kind.

Priya shows off her perfect teeth in the Love Island villa and judging by her Instagram page, her teeth are most likely natural. Posting to IG in 2018, Priya still has the same smile.

Does Priya wear contact lenses?

Many Love Island viewers have taken to Twitter in 2021 to ask if Priya’s eyes are real.

It’s safe to say that Priya’s eyes are 100% real. However, some viewers have suggested that she could be wearing contact lenses.

Some said that they thought she could be wearing ‘circle’ contact lenses, however, it’s more than likely that Priya’s eyes are totally natural.

Throwing it back on Priya’s Instagram page, the Love Islander posted a #tbt post in 2018 of herself as a child. Priya’s eyes are just as big and brown as they are now, so it’s unlikely that she’s wearing contacts in the villa.

is Priya wearing contact lenses that make your eyes look like 🥺 or??? #LoveIsland — 𝐋 (@xlaurensj) August 9, 2021

Twitter reacts to Priya’s teeth and eyes

While many people have been complimentary of Priya’s looks since she joined the Love Island villa, some others have taken to Twitter to create all kinds of memes making fun of the Islander.

Some Twitter users were clearly just curious about Priya’s looks: “Am I imagining this, or is Priya wearing coloured contact lenses? Her eyes are beaut #LoveIsland“.

Others said: “Priya does that posh people thing where she speaks as if her teeth are too big for her mouth.“

Someone else Tweeted: “Priya wants to show us all her 32 teeth and the new dude looks like a mediocre Clark Kent”.

Priya has lovely teeth and a wonderful smile 😍#loveisland — cookie (@bebyghel) August 11, 2021

