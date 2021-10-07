Prue Leith's first husband Rayne Kruger's cause of death explored











It’s officially time to whack out the rolling pins, put on an apron and start sifting like your life depended on it as Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off is back.

The long-running baking competition series first launched back in 2010 with Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood as judges. The show has gone through some shake-ups over the years with Mary replaced by Prue Leith and Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding jumping on board as the show’s hosts.

Who was Prue Leith’s first husband?

Prue Leith’s first marriage lasted 28 years.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing from the beginning. As per Metro, and Prue’s autobiography, Prue, who grew up in South Africa, was sent to live in London for the summer of 1961.

She lived with her mother’s best friend named Nan and her husband Rayne Kruger. While living in London Prue and Rayne had an affair that lasted 13 years.

Prue moved on with someone else but they later split, and Rayne eventually divorced Nan, which meant that Prue and Rayne could be together and get married. They tied the knot in 1974.

Rayne Kruger’s cause of death explored

Prue was married to Rayne Kruger from 1974 until his death in 2002.

He was 80 at the time of his death which was caused by emphysema that led to a lung infection.

He passed away at Christmastime just 15 minutes before Prue arrived at the hospital as reported by Metro.

Speaking of her husband’s death in her autobiography, Prue said: “Despite my sorrow, I felt profound gratitude. He had been not only my lover and my husband for 40 years, but also my mentor, guide and business partner.“

Did Prue remarry? Does she have kids?

Many years after the death of her first husband, Prue married clothes designer John Playfair in 2016.

The couple has been together ever since.

She has two children, Danny and Li-Da Kruger. Daniel was Prue and Rayne’s firstborn and they adopted Li-Da from Cambodia.

She welcomed her fourth grandchild in 2019 but said that she’s a “terrible granny” because she “works all the time” to The Mirror.

