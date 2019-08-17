QB1: Meet Head Coach Jerry Phillips - background, career and more

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The cast of QB1: Beyond the Lights is back on our screens as of August 2019 as the series is renewed for a third season.

The Netflix docu-series kicked off two years ago in 2017. Since then the quarterbacks featured on the show have become something of celebrities in their own right. But what about the people who coach them?

As well as Lance LeGendre, Spencer Rattler, Nik Scalzo also appearing in episode 1 of the American Football series is QB1 Head Coach Jerry Phillips.

Without Jerry and the rest of the coaches, where would the quarterbacks be? Let’s take a look at the man behind the Warren Easton Charter Eagles.

QB1: Who is Jerry Phillips?

Jerry Phillips is the Head Coach of Warren Easton Charter Eagles, an American Football Team in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He graduated from Edna Karr Highschool in 1996. According to nola.com, in Jerry’s hey-day he played football, basketball and ran track, winning two state championships at the Edna Karr Cougars.

Jerry can be seen pumping up the team before they head out to field in episode 2. He said: “This is football, this is legalised violence, you can do that”.

Jerry Phillips – background

It seems as though Jerry has a background in sports himself. However, he didn’t attend the school that the now coaches at.

Jerry attended Edna Karr Highschool which is also in New Orleans.

In 2017, the Coach was in his eighth season at Warren Easton and second as Head Coach. From the high school’s website, it looks as though he’s been in the Head Coach position since 2016.

Coach Phillips on Twitter

Jerry has over 1,000 followers on Twitter and it doesn’t look like the Warren Easton Charter Eagles Head Coach has Instagram.

It looks as though Jerry’s coach mentality spills over into the Twittersphere as he shares motivational Tweets on the social media site.

He said: “Everybody talking about their Dreams & Future. Well, eventually you have to wake up & get to work, chasing it. Never lie to the man in the mirror. He knows the real you!!”.

It's really that simple. There's no room in the middle. Remember that! 3019 Strong – no hashtags needed!!!

