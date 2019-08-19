Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Season 3 of Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights was supposed to be all about Spencer Rattler.

Ranked the no.1 junior quarterback in the USA during the time of filming, the Pinnacle High School star was clearly the most talented quarterback in a season that also featured Nik Scalzo and Lance Legendre.

However, he was repeatedly nudged out of the way by JD Johnson, who became a fan favourite on the show for his less arrogant and cocksure persona.

Season 3 came to a close after Spencer was ‘ineligible’ for a nationally televised game against Scottsdale (Arizona) and the starting quarterback baton was passed over to JD.

So, where is JD Johnson now? Who does he play for and is he starting a QB now?

What happened in QB1 season 3?

The main storyline in QB1: Beyond the lights season 3 came when Pinnacle head coach Dana Zu explained to his players that star quarterback Spencer Rattler was not available for their key clash against Scottsdale.

Walking into the basketball room for a small meeting, Dana said:

“I need you to listen carefully to what I say. We need to get focused on playing tomorrow night. Spencer’s not here this morning, and he will not be playing tomorrow night, and that’s all I can say. JD’s our starter.”

Spencer went on to miss the remainder of the season with rumours that he had broken a code of conduct relating to The Family Education and Privacy Act (FERPA), which Netflix would have been unable to broadcast.

Speaking of the incident himself, Spencer said:

A day before the ESPN game, which is a big game, I messed up. It was a code of conduct rule, and I was ineligible, not suspended for 30 school days. You know just a childish dumb mistake. I said it was a little MCL injury. Administration and parents made that decision.

JD Johnson steps up for Pinnacle

Throughout the entirety of the Netflix series, Spencer boasted the arrogance of a cocksure five-star quarterback. He constantly belittled his no.2 QB, JD, and although it has been looked at as a competitive rivalry that helped to improve both their performances on the pitch, there were certainly shades of bullying at times.

This made underdog JD, a three-star QB, a fan favourite on Twitter and fans loved every minute he played when stepping in to replace Spencer.

Following Spencer’s suspension, JD started all five of the remaining season games, including the state semi-final tie.

The 6ft4 195 lbs quarterback finished with 2,004 yards in passes, 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions, completing 123 of 196 attempts.

Here’s a clip of @Netflix “QB1” on which former Phoenix Pinnacle QBs Spencer Rattler and JD Johnson competing together against the team defense and pushing each other as leaders of the team during and after the contest in practice in 2018. pic.twitter.com/YfZSOfiVdN — Dana Scott (@iam_DanaScott) August 17, 2019

Where is JD now?

JD is no-longer at Pinnacle playing second fiddle, he’s been snapped up by University team Michigan Wolverines to take his next step forward in American football.

Likewise, his ranking has improved to a four-star QB.

Now, according to 247 Sports, JD is ranked 306 in the nation (a gain of over 200 slots since last season), 11 at pro-style quarterback and 10 in Arizona.

He will compete with fellow four-star QB Cade McNamara for a starting place on the Michigan team. You can keep up to date with JD’s career via his Twitter under @jd10johnson.

