'Queen of Atlanta' Juicy is in a stable condition in the ICU













Little Women: Atlanta is a Lifetime reality series that has been airing since 2016. Monie, Minnie, the Salinas twins, Juicy and the rest of the ladies found fame on the show and became celebrities in their own right. Little Women: Atlanta follows the lives of the group of friends as they navigate their work, love, family lives and more.

If there’s one Little Women: Atlanta star who fans seem to adore it’s Juicy. She’s the self-proclaimed Queen of Atlanta and she’s known for her catchphrases including “It’s Ms Juicy, baby“, “Heeeeeey” and “I’m The Queen of Atlanta, Boo”.

What happened to Juicy from Little Women: Atlanta?

There’s always some kind of drama going on during Little Women: Atlanta, but when it comes to what happened to Juicy in 2022, things are a lot more serious than some beef between friends.

The reality TV star is currently hospitalised and tonnes of fans, friends and her family members have taken to social media to send her prayers and well wishes.

One Little Women: Atlanta fan tweeted that after the passing of Minnie, they couldn’t deal with the idea of losing Juicy, too.

Shirlene Pearson is in a stable condition

Thankfully, Meme Agency, which is Juicy’s business, released a statement via Juicy’s social media that states that she’s currently “stabilized in the ICU“.

The statement also thanks everyone for their prayers and asks that people respect Juicy and her family’s privacy at this time.

They ask that fans keep Juicy in their prayers and state that they will keep people updated with any changes.

At this time, no details of why Shirlene Pearson AKA Juicy was hospitalized have been released nor any information on how she’s come to be in the ICU.

How old is Juicy from Little Women: Atlanta?

Businesswoman and reality star Juicy is 50 years old in 2022.

She hails from Corsicana, Texas and as per her website, “You can truly say that Ms. Juicy is a little lady with many talents.“

She has over 650K Instagram followers @msjuicyrsms. Many of her fans have taken to the Instagram comments section to send prayers to Juicy given her current condition.

Juicy’s co-star Tiffany “Monie” Cashette is 40 years old, Abira Greene is 36 years old and the Salinas twins are 29.

