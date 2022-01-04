Queer Eye: All about Plooky’s Cajun Boilin Pot











Todd Maddox’s restaurant, Plooky’s, has caught everybody’s eye after it’s revamp by the Fab Five on Queer Eye.

Queer Eye is back and better than ever with brand new makeovers set to impress. But like their tag line says, they’re ‘more than a makeover’ and almost each episode will leave you wiping happy tears.

Season 6 brings us Todd’s Plooky’s Cajun Boilin Pot, and Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about the restaurant, along with some viewers reactions…

Plooky’s Cajun Boilin Pot

Plooky’s Cajun Boilin Pot is owned by Todd Maddox, and is located in Canyon Lake, Austin, Texas. The restaurant specializes in east Texan seafood, especially crawfish.

The Plooky’s building was purchased by Todd and his wife, Jodie 20 years ago. Todd described the building as a typical Cajun Boil, and the décor as “old surfer dude” because he’s “an old surfer”. Sadly, Jodie passed away 10 years ago, and Todd has kept the original décor of the restaurant as a memory of her.

The Fab Five managed to give Plooky’s the makeover it most definitely needed, which left Todd speechless at the results. They made sure to keep the old photos up of Jodie, whilst keeping to the beachy theme of the restaurant.

Todd and Jodie’s relationship

During episode 5 of Queer Eye, Todd explained that he can never move on from Jodie, and that this change to his restaurant is making him very anxious. His daughter, Kaci, also touched on their relationship, saying:

“They were perfect for eachother. He was the funny one without trying to be funny. And she was the loud one that made you feel like your mama when you walked in”

Kaci explained that her mother died from a brain aneurysm, that nobody was aware of. She said that the last thing Jodie said to her was “keep my restaurant open, Kaci and take care of your dad”.

Queer Eye fans react to Plooky’s

After watching episode 5 of Queer Eye, viewers want nothing more than a road trip to Texas for a visit to Plooky’s Cajun Boilin Pot. One Instagram user commented on their post: “I don’t even like crawfish but my roommate and I will be making a trip to Austin to support and try ur church’d up gumbo”.

Viewers have also taken to Twitter to share their love for Plooky’s. One user wrote: “Now I wanna drive up to Canyon Lake and go to Plooky’s”, another said: “I’m planning a trip to Austin just eat at Plooky’s”.

I MUST go to the Cajun restaurant featured in Queer Eye! Who is going to Plooky’s in Canyon Lake with me?? — Meagan. (@meagan__stokes) January 2, 2022

