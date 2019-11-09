Queer Eye Japan: Makoto's life is completely transformed - see him on Insta now!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

As if Queer Eye could get any better, they only went and brought out a mini-series in Japan in 2019!

The hit Netflix series has been running for four seasons as well as previously airing a one-off special in Yass, Australia.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan is available to watch on Netflix from November 1st 2019.

Over four episodes we get to see the Fab Five work their magic on four heroes ready to invite change into their lives. Let’s take a look at Makoto from Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!. Where is he now?

Who is Makoto from Queer Eye?

Makoto, 37, was the final hero the Fab Five went to visit during the Japan series of Queer Eye.

Completing the mini-series in episode 4 was Makoto. He wanted to change from “a rock to a psychedelic flower”.

Makoto began his journey shy and unable to express himself even though 10 years ago he was passionate about art and music.

Makoto and his wife

Although the Queer Eye experience was obviously for Makoto, his wife came into the episode almost as much as he did.

One of Makoto’s main problems in life was that he and his wife had drifted apart. They lived in the same house together but led totally different lives with his wife working at a maid cafe.

Thanks to the Fab Five, and Karamo especially, Makoto and Yasuko managed to talk things through.

They had wound themselves up in a sexless marriage – which is said to be common in Japan – and had to start afresh with each other about their feelings.

Kiko Mizuhara said: “I guess in America everybody goes to therapy. But here we don’t really go to therapy, we don’t really have that idea.”

See Makoto on Instagram

By the end of episode 4, it was clear that Makoto had undergone a transformation inside and out.

The Radio Director was a much happier version of himself and he and Yasuko returned back to the warm, loving couple they once were.

Today you can see Makoto on Instagram @chibamakoto. He has around 600 followers and regularly posts pictures of his artwork.

One of Makoto’s recent posts in November 2019 showed Yasuko holding up a birthday present. So things are clearly going well between the pair. It also looks like Makoto’s making music again from his website.

