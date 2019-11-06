Queer Eye Japan season 2 is seriously unlikely - and fans are totally devastated!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If you’re anything like us then you would’ve been verging on fuming when Queer Eye’s theme tune played out and the credits rolled after Makoto had his life made over in episode 4.

For any Queer Eye fan, everyone knows that four episodes quite simply aren’t enough and now viewers are left wondering when the next series is going to air.

Hook us in with a brand new batch of heroes and leave us hanging after four makeovers? C’mon Queer Eye, we need more than that.

So, is there going to be a Queer Eye Japan season 2? Because we’re struggs to func without it…

Queer Eye Japan: Season 1

Queer Eye’s spin-off show, Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! kicked off from November 1st on Netflix.

As with previous series, all the episodes are available at once and series 1 is made up of four.

Yoko, Kan, Kae and Makoto are the four made-over-heroes in series 1 who managed to steal our hearts, as the show’s heroes always do.

As of November 6th, the Queer Eye Japan series has gained top marks on Rotten Tomatoes.

YAS QUEEN: Queer Eye’s Naomi Watanabe is serving warmth, wisdom and comedy in the new Japan series!

Will there be a second series of Queer Eye: We’re in Japan?

It doesn’t look like the Japan series of Queer Eye is to become a permanent fixture. The show is more than likely a spin-off show.

It was the first Queer Eye mini-series which looked to be a huge hit with viewers.

While in Japan, the guys addressed many social issues from sexless marriages, being a ‘woman’ in Japan, being gay in Japan and bullying.

The Fab Five may head to other countries outside of the USA in the future.

Can we expect more Queer Eye spin-off shows?

Yass henny! We can definitely expect more Queer Eye spin-offs. The show aired a one-off special in 2018 which saw the Fab Five head to Yass, Australia.

So, the future of Queer Eye is more than likely going to include more spin-offs and specials.

Series 1-4 of Queer Eye have been based in USA states, Georgia, Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

The fifth season of the show is set to air in 2020. Variety writes that we can expect the Fab Five to head to Philidelphia for season 5.

NO WAY: Get to know Queer Eye Japan newbie Kiko Mizuhara – is she dating Harry Styles?

WATCH QUEER EYE: WE’RE IN JAPAN! FROM NOVEMBER 1ST 2019 ON NETFLIX.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE