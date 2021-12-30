Get to know Queer Eye’s Jereka Thomas-Hockaday on Instagram











It’s official – Queer Eye is back in 2021 after a whole year and a half away from our screens! Queer Eye fans can get excited as Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk are ready to transform 10 heroes lives in season 6.

Season 6 sees Queer Eye’s Fab Five head to Austin, Texas to meet all kinds of people, one of which is Jereka Thomas-Hockaday, so let’s find out more about Jereka and meet her on Instagram.

Meet Jereka from Queer Eye season 6

Queer Eye season 6 follows the journeys of 10 heroes – Terri, Angel, Josh, Navarro high prom, Todd, Jamie, Chris, Sarah, Reggie and Jereka.

Judging by the show’s trailer, she makes a tasty dish with Antoni during the show and she works for Community Allied.

Can be seen in a snippet for the show saying that the last year has been a whirlwind: “We opened the clinic, we opened the school. We started working and it’s just been going, going, going…“

Jereka’s career explored

As per Jereka’s LinkedIn page, she’s a Doctor of Education who is based in Manchaca, Texas.

She is the Dean of Specialty Programs at Central Texas Allied Health Institute. Jereka co-founded the Institute back in 2018 and as per the Queer Eye season 6 trailer, it appears that the pandemic likely left her swamped.

In 2011, she graduated from Capella University and later went on to get a certificate in surgical assisting in 2015.

Meet the Queer Eye star on Instagram

Jereka can be found on Instagram @jerekathomashockaday with over 300 followers at the time of writing, but following the series 6 premiere, that number is likely going to skyrocket.

She’s married and looking at Jereka’s IG page, her husband, Ben, celebrated his 39th birthday in 2021. Together, she and Ben have a young son named Carter.

Jereka is 41 years old and, by the looks of her IG page, she’s very family-oriented and also enjoys cooking, so Antoni is likely to enjoy spending time with her during season 6!

