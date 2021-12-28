Why the new Queer Eye theme song is the perfect change for season 6











Queer Eye is back on Netflix after a whole year and a half! Queer Eye fans have been waiting patiently for season 6 to be relaesed and finally, it is set to drop on December 31st, 2021.

While many aspects of the show are set to be the same, such as the Fab Five consisting of Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk, there are some changes in 2021 including the switch up of the show’s iconic theme tune. So, let’s find out more about the Queer Eye season 6 theme song…

Queer Eye | Season 6 Announcement Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6732 Queer Eye | Season 6 Announcement Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SqvmDz5H8TE/hqdefault.jpg 903409 903409 center 22403

What was the original Queer Eye theme song?

Many Queer Eye fans will recognise the original Queer Eye theme tune which features the lyrics: “Things keep getting better” during the show’s intro on Netflix.

The song is called “All Things” and it’s sung by Betty Who.

Queer Eye seasons 1 to 5 have featured the Betty Who song which came out in 2018.

Queer Eye season 6 theme song explored

In a big season 6 switch-up, the Queer Eye theme song has been changed to a tune called “Y’all Means All” by Miranda Lambert.

The country song is the perfect match for the show’s new season 6 as it’s taking place in Austin, Texas. Not only does the song make sense as it’s inkeeping with the season 6 location, but the lyrics and meaning of the song tie in perfectly with Queer Eye’s aims and the ethos of the show.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Queer Eye were filmed in Georgia, season 3 was in Kansas, season 4 was filmed in both Illinois and Missouri and season 5 was filmed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Who is Miranda Lambert?

Fans will get to hear the new Queer Eye theme song on the show’s launch date on December 31st, 2021.

A Tweet from Queer Eye reads: “OMG We partnered with THE country music queen @mirandalambert for her new song Y’all Means All debuting alongside S6 on 12/31“.

Miranda is a country singer and songwriter who was born in Texas. She’s 38 years old and released her first album in 2001. She was previously married to Blake Shelton and can be found on Instagram with 4.3m followers @mirandalambert.

