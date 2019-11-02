Queer Eye's Naomi Watanabe is serving warmth, wisdom and comedy in the new Japan series!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Queer Eye is at long last back on our screens and this time, the Fab Five are in Japan.

The Netflix series first kicked off in 2018 and since then it’s been a roaring success.

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski are on hand to help a number of heroes each series turn their lives around.

The 2019 Japan edition of the show sees two newcomers on board in the form of Naomi Watanabe and Kiko Mizuhara. Let’s get to know Naomi Watanabe: Queer Eye We’re in Japan’s guest star.

Queer Eye: Who is Naomi Watanabe?

Naomi Watanabe was born in New Taipei, Taiwan on October 23rd 1987.

The comedian made the decision to study abroad when she was 25.

Now 32, she’s being interviewed by Vogue Japan, featuring in Hairspray the musical as Tracy Turnblad and modelling.

Naomi splits her time between Tokyo and New York and has her own fashion label, Punyus.

MEET AND GREET: Get to know Queer Eye Japan newbie Kiko Mizuhara – is she dating Harry Styles?

Meet Naomi Watanabe on Instagram

Naomi is a huge star in Japan. She has a following on Instagram of 8.9 million.

You can follow Naomi @watanabenaomi703.

The 32-year-old often takes to Instagram to share funny videos of herself as well as selfies and modelling photos.

Naomi Watanabe on Queer Eye

Naomi Watanabe is a brand new guest on Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

The “Japanese Beyonce” appears on the show, with the Fab Five bringing her in so that Naomi’s confidence and swagger can rub off on other people.

Naomi spoke during episode 3 of how she overcame the idea that beauty only exists for certain women: “I’ve been told I’m not cute or really fat my whole life. I became stronger towards negative comments.”

OMG: Is Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski married? Who is he dating now?

WATCH QUEER EYE: WE’RE IN JAPAN! FROM NOVEMBER 1ST 2019 ON NETFLIX.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE