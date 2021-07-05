Love Island: Rachel Finni's luxury travel advisor job explored - she's met George Clooney!











Love Island 2021 features contestants from all over the UK, from Hertfordshire to Northumberland, London to Fife, there’s an array of characters in the villa in season 7. The ITV show kicked off from Monday, June 28th, a week in and the tensions are beginning to rise!

Shaking up the competition, Rachel Finni joined the Love Island villa during episode 5! She’s an independent woman who doesn’t have a type. So, let’s find out more about Rachel’s career as a luxury travel advisor!

Screenshot: Rachel Love Island 2021 – ITV

Rachel Finni’s job

We’ve got builders, estate agents, teachers and models in the Love Island season 7 villa. Newbie to the show, Hertfordshire gal Rachel works as a luxury travel specialist!

Rachel said: “I basically book and arrange holidays for high net worth reality entertainment people“.

In short, she “books nice holidays for rich and famous people“. Plus, Rachel also added that she sometimes gets to enjoy the luxury holidays herself.

Love Island: How long has Rachel worked as a luxury travel advisor?

A scan of Rachel’s LinkedIn page and it’s clear she’s been working hard for many years to achieve her current job role.

She worked for Hotel Republic Ltd in 2010 as a sales coordinator and later moved on to work for Corinthia Hotels in 2017.

Since January 2020 Rachel has worked as a senior coordinator for The Leading Hotels of the World.

The company has its headquarters in New York and describes itself on LinkedIn as being “Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, Leading Hotels is a collection of uncommon luxury hotels.“

Who has Rachel worked with?

Given Rachel’s role, she has to work with VIPs and people in the entertainment industry. During her career she said that the biggest celebrity she’s met is George Clooney: “…It was completely by chance. I was going to the finance department in one property and I was in the lift with George and Amal. You’re trained to not react. He was very friendly.“

Speaking to ITV about her job, Rachel also said: “For me, it’s more what the hotels are capable of. We had a rock star staying at one of our hotels once and we managed to open up the ceiling just so we could get a Baby Grand Piano in there for them.“

