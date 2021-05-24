Who is Rachel Mac? The Voice USA finalist's family, age and IG explored











Rachel Mac is a finalist on The Voice 2021. She’s performed Kacey Musgraves’s “Rainbow” and Christina Perri’s “Human” during her time on the show so far and often impresses the judges with her incredible high notes.

The Voice USA 2021 comes to an end on Tuesday, May 25th. The NBC show’s finale airs over two days on May 24th and 25th. The five finalists who will compete for top spot include Jordan Young, Kenzie Wheeler, Rachel Mac, Victor Soloman and Cam Anthony.

Rachel Mac Sings Christina Perri’s “Human” – The Voice Live Top 9 Performances 2021

The Voice: Who is Rachel Mac?

Rachel Mac is 15 years old and hails from Romeo, Michigan.

As per her NBC profile, Rachel was raised by her dad and she also has two older sisters. It was Rachel’s dad who inspired her music career. And although she was raised by her dad, she is still close to her mother as per TV Overmind.

Rachel is on Nick Jonas’ team, speaking to The Buzz, Rachel said that she always loved Blake Shelton and The Voice as a show.

NBC: Rachel Mac on The Voice USA

Rachel spoke to The Buzz of her The Voice experience in 2021. She said at just 15 years old, she felt she had to “perform at the level of someone who was 40 or 30” years old as the judges didn’t know her level of experience and they couldn’t see her.

She received a ‘four-chair turn’ on the show and opted for Nick Jonas as her coach.

Rachel also said that there are people on the show that she’d like to collaborate with once it’s finished.

If she’s to reach the top spot on The Voice, Rachel, who turned 16 while on the show, will be one of the youngest people to win. In 2018, Brynn Cartelli won The Voice at 15 years old.

Meet Rachel on Instagram

Rachel has Instagram and Twitter and can be found @rachelmac and @itsrachelmac, respectively.

She has a combined social media following of around 13k and has documented her The Voice journey while on the show on IG.

Rachel often takes to the ‘gram to share videos of herself singing, snaps of her donning some flawless hair and makeup, as well as ‘behind-the-scenes’ style photos from her time so far on The Voice 2021.

