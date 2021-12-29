Get to know the Raid the Fridge judges and host on Food Network











Food Network is rounding off the year with a variety of culinary shows set to entertain all the foodies out there. Raid the Fridge kicks off on December 28th at 10/9c on Food Network and sees four professional chefs go head to head with just leftovers and condiments available to whip up a treat.

Three rounds of challenges are judged by Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa and the show is hosted by familiar face on TV Dan Ahdoot. So, let’s find out more about the Raid the Fridge judges and host…

Get to know Raid the Fridge host

Raid the Fridge is hosted by Dan Ahdoot.

Dan is an actor and comedian who may be most recognised from his role on Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

He hails from New York and first appeared on TV back in 2006. He starred in US comedy series Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and Disney’s Kickin’ It.

Dan can be found on Instagram @standupdan with over 53k followers. He also has a podcast ‘Green Eggs and Dan’.

Who is Jordan Andino?

Jordan Andino is one of the judges on Raid the Fridge.

He’s a chef who was born in Toronto, Canada. As per his website, he began cooking at the age of nine and was inspired by his father to get into the culinary world.

Jordan can be found on Instagram with 111k followers @fork_knife. He runs a Filipino restaurant in New York called Flip Sigi, which can be found on IG @flipsigi.

Meet Raid the Fridge judge Jamika Pessoa

Also judging the Raid the Fridge competition is chef Jamika Pessoa.

As well as being a chef, Jamika is an experienced TV personality. She first appeared on TV in 2009 as a contestant on Food Network’s Next Food Network Star.

Chef Jamika is passionate about food and as per her website, she’s a “Southern Belle with Caribbean roots“. Follow the chef on Instagram @chefjamika with over 25k followers.

