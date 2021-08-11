RHONY: Ramona Singer's college comments explained - Twitter dubs her "out of control"











Ramona Singer is a real OG of The Real Housewives of New York City. The 64-year-old may be the show’s longest-standing permanent cast member, but she certainly hasn’t faded into the background over the years. Ramona is often at the centre of the drama.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 episode 14 “Hanger Pains” saw Ramona really land herself in it with some comments that she made about her college years. Twitter really doesn’t seem impressed with the reality star. So, let’s take a look at what Ramona said about college…

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ramona attends Black Shabbat

The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 episode 14, “Hanger Pains”, saw the ladies sit down for a dinner at Eboni Williams’ Black Shabbat party.

A “Shabbat shot” was had as soon as the women sat down which set the tone for what was to come. And there was already tension when Leah Sweeney joined the party via FaceTime as she had been exposed to Covid.

Ramona can make ANY situation about her. It's really a remarkable talent. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/rbLidMNiya — Sham (@ThatSportsChick) August 11, 2021

Ramona Singer’s college experience

During the Black Shabbat party, the conversation turned to the centuries of oppression that both Black and Jewish people have faced. However, the conversation didn’t last long as Ramona interjected with her own experiences – RHONY fans can always count on Ramona to pull some controversial comments out the bag.

Ramona said that Italians and Jews have a lot in common and later went on to reflect on her time attending the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

She said: “How about when I went to college the Jewish people hated me… I was shunned because I was Christian… I was boycotted… I was discriminated“.

Sonja Morgan fired back at Ramona: “We’re at a Shabbat dinner, we’re not talking about you“.

Ramona then got upset that no one wanted to listen to her and left the room.

Eboni Williams had her head in her hands as the drama played out. It’s not the first time that Ramona has made comments that Eboni had to call her out on. Leah also added: “Jewish people hated you at college? I’m sure everybody hated you at college.“

Twitter reacts to Ramona’s college comments

Ramona’s castmates were shocked at her college comments, but viewers of RHONY seemed even more concerned about her remarks which included her “wishing that she was born Jewish“.

One RHONY viewer Tweeted: “Ramona is so worried about Sonja’s drinking, meanwhile, every time Ramona drinks she says insane off-the wall comments to offend America.“

Another said: “Ramona’s about to tell us about the oppression of Italians“.

Someone else Tweeted: “Eboni’s friends face says it all. Ramona is delusional.“

