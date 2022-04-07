The Ultimatum star Randall Griffin's IG is full of fancy cars and flash silver bling













Following the success of Love Is Blind on Netflix, Vanessa and Nick Lachey are back in 2022 with a brand new series. In line with the way they ended up married with kids, Vanessa and Nick are the poster couple for an ultimatum. During episode 1 of the new Netflix show, the two revealed that they went on a break and saw one other person before deciding that they were each other’s ‘person’.

Six couples are taking part in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and some of the show’s participants are so keen to marry their other halves that they’re willing to let them spend three weeks living with someone else. It’s the ultimate test of seeing whether absence makes the heart grow fonder. So, let’s get right into who Randall from The Ultimatum is…

Who is Randall Griffin?

Randall Griffin is a 26-year-old participant on Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

He’s a Senior Cloud Analyst who has worked for a company named Oracle for around four years as per his LinkedIn page.

Previous to this, he worked at Heritage Bank and attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Randall on The Ultimatum

Randall has been brought onto The Ultimatum by his partner, Shanique, who’s 24 years old.

Shanique and Randall had been dating for one and a half years and ended up on the Netflix show as she wanted to take things to the next level by getting married and having children.

Randall wanted to take things slower as he didn’t feel financially ready to take the plunge into marriage and so, their relationship is being put to the test on The Ultimatum.

Get to know Randall Griffin on Instagram

With over 10,000 followers, Randall can be found on Instagram @rl_griffin. He’s also on TikTok @randallgriffinofficial.

He writes on Instagram that he was raised in Atlanta, Georgia but now lives in Austin, Texas.

Randall often takes to the ‘gram to share his successes with his followers, he also enjoys an Austin night out photo, posting holiday snaps and captioning his posts with inspirational quotes.

During his time on The Ultimatum, Randall spoke of not being financially ready to get married and judging by his Instagram page and his LinkedIn account, he certainly has a mature head on his shoulders.

