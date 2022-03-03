Inside the dating lives of Raquel and Cayla from The Amazing Race 33













CBS’ The Amazing Race sees 11 teams of two compete with one another as they quite literally race around the world. Season 33 officially wrapped up on March 2nd 2022 and viewers took to Twitter to congratulate the winners and many fans were backing the winners the whole way.

Raquel and Cayla were original contestants on the show who returned after Covid halted filming in February 2020. While the teams were in Scotland, The Amazing Race 33 came to a halt due to the pandemic. The show’s production began in February 2020 but couldn’t resume until September 2021.

Get to know Raquel and Cayla from The Amazing Race

Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt were introduced to viewers during The Amazing Race season 33 episode 1. The duo are both flight attendants and good friends.

Cayla is 30 years old and hails from Gulf Breeze, Florida, while Raquel is a year older at 31 and comes from Chicago, Illinois.

The two were fan favourites on The Amazing Race 33 and made it all the way to the final stages of the competition in 2022.

Amazing Race: Raquel and Cayla’s dating lives explored

Both Raquel and Cayla can be found on Instagram. Raquel has over 5K followers @raquelmoore_ and Cayla has around 4.4K @caylalee.

Judging by their IG pages, both Raquel and Cayla have partners. In March 2022, Raquel took to IG to share a loved-up photo of herself and her partner which was captioned: “You’re funnier than me and sometimes I can’t stand it go away @javierjalapenos“. It looks like Raquel recently got married and is very much in love!

Cayla also appears to have a partner as she took to IG in December 2021 to share a photo of herself being kissed on the cheek captioned: “Birthday trips are the best trips, until next time Chicago!“.

Viewers really wanted Raquel and Cayla to win

Following the finale of The Amazing Race, it’s clear to see from Twitter that Cayla and Raquel have a lot of fans, one person wrote on Twitter: “Raquel and cayla have such a great relationship and outlook on the race .. they have been a joy to watch“.

One viewer tweeted: “Well, I wanted Raquel & Cayla to win but second place is great! The Holderness family deserved it“.

Another said: “Raquel and Cayla should’ve won still such a great season though“.

