Where is Twentysomethings Austin star Raquel Daniels now?











Twentysomethings is a brand new Netflix show in 2021 that sees eight young people start a new life in Austin, Texas. There’s a whole lot going on in just one episode of the series, for starters, Natalie is breaking free from her strict upbringing, Michael is embarking on a stand-up comedy career, Abbey is on a path of self-discovery and Keauno is ready to live his authentic self.

Raquel Daniels left the nest and is ready to spread her wings in Texas, so let’s find out more about where the Netflix star is now and whether she stayed in Austin…

Twentysomethings: Austin | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7131 Twentysomethings: Austin | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/X_cGV9JMgTc/hqdefault.jpg 917228 917228 center 22403

Meet Raquel Daniels

Raquel Daniels is 25 years old and hails from Eatonville, Florida.

She’s a cast member on brand new Netflix series Twentysomethings and works in IT.

Raquel is a Christian and moves to Austin, Texas on the 2021 Netflix show to embark on a new life.

Read More: Meet Netflix’s ‘Twenty Somethings Austin’ cast on Instagram

Raquel on Twentysomethings

Raquel was the second girl to enter the house on Twentysomethings, meeting Natalie Cabo who was first in.

She appears to have adopted the nickname ‘Roxy’ while on the show. Roxy said that she’d had just graduated from college when the pandemic hit and then moved into her parents’ house. So, it’s likely that she was keen to take up the opportunity of moving to Austin for a fresh start.

Introducing herself on Twentysomethings, Raquel said: “I do consider myself a happy mushroom.“

She also revealed that she has a type in episode 1: “A tall dark and handsome piece of nice man, or a husky teddy bear and there’s no in-between.”

Screenshot: Raquel Daniels Twentysomethings – Netflix

Meet Roxy on Instagram

Raquel Daniels can be found on Instagram @ohhh_raquel with over 5.2k followers.

Judging by Roxy’s Instagram page, she’s into clean eating and has done some modelling in her time. She writes in her IG bio that she was a fashion ambassador.

Although Roxy has moved away from home to be in Austin, looking at her IG page, she’s close to her family.

When it comes to working out whether Roxy stayed in Austin following Twentysomethings, it’s not so easy to tell from her IG page. She wrote of the show on IG: “Highkey, best time of my life. Cannot wait to show y’all our crazy

adventures” which doesn’t really say either way whether Roxy settled in Texas or went back to Florida.

See Also: Get to know Bruce Stephenson from Netflix’s Twentysomethings

WATCH TWENTYSOMETHINGS: AUSTIN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK