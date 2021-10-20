Is Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss adopted, who are her parents?











Vanderpump Rules is back in 2021 with a brand new season. The Bravo show has been on the air since 2013 and now, it’s onto its ninth season.

Lisa Vanderpump, her husband, Ken, and the staff at their restaurants SUR, Pump and Tom Tom all return for another series. Some newcomers join the Bravo show in 2021, however, many regular cast members are back and ready for the drama to play out on-screen. Here’s more on whether Raquel Leviss is adopted.

Vanderpump Rules: Who is Raquel Leviss?

Raquel Leviss first joined Vanderpump Rules as a guest during season 5. She later remained as a recurring cast member and has become a main cast member in 2021.

Raquel’s other half, James Kennedy, has been on the Bravo show since season 2.

As per her Bravo bio, Raquel has “stood by her boyfriend, James Kennedy, through cheating scandals, multiple firings, and an endless string of outbursts“.

She’s 26 years old and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from Sonoma State University.

Is Raquel adopted? Who are her parents?

When it comes to who Raquel’s parents are, things get a little complicated but with some explanation, her story is quite easy to understand.

Raquel was born on September 12th, 1994 to her biological mother named Susan but was adopted at birth by her Aunt Kate.

She had a sister who is six years younger than her who now identifies as a boy named Sam as per Raquel’s 2020 interview with Danny Pellegrino.

Raquel and James Kennedy

Raquel and James are one of the main couples on Vanderpump Rules.

During their time on the show, many viewers have seen Raquel and James’ ups and downs and even their engagement at the ‘Rachella’ event.

Speaking to Danny Pellegrino in 2020, Raquel described herself as a very patient person after he suggested that she had “dragged” her boyfriend “out of the darkness” many times.

The couple got officially engaged in May 2021, so they’re still going strong in season 9.

