Who is Raquel Leviss? Age, career and net worth of James Kennedy's fiance!











Raquel Leviss is engaged to James Kennedy – here are her age, career and net worth explored.

Congrats are in order to Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss who have announced their engagement last weekend.

The couple have had their ups and downs, as seen on the Bravo series, but they have reached another milestone in their relationship.

Now, some people want to know more about Raquel Leviss. So, who is she? Here’s everything you need to know.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy are engaged

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss confirmed that they got engaged last Friday, May 14th.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday (May 16th), James shared a picture of him and Raquel, followed by the caption: “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”

The Vanderpump Rules star popped the question in a Coachella-themed proposal in an open field with their very own DJ and romantic set-up.

Raquel also shared a snap of her engagement ring and wrote: “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon.”

Who is Raquel Leviss? Age and net worth explored

Raquel Leviss is a 26-year-old television personality and social media star. She has an estimated net worth of around $30 million.

She grew up in California and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Sonoma State University. She won the Miss Sonoma County beauty Pageant and was also a nominee for Miss California.

She shot to stardom after her appearance on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules.

Raquel and James have been both very vocal about their relationship on social media. James previously shared a message to his partner, thanking her for her support when he struggled with addiction.

“Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of [sic] done this without you my love,” he wrote at the time. “And thank you all for the support this past year.”

Meet Raquel on Instagram

The Vanderpump Rules star has amassed a huge following of 274k fans on her Instagram account.

Apart from her TV career, Raquel has done a lot of work with beauty and fashion brands such as Bondi Boost, Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, and others.

Her profile is a portfolio of her professional work, travels, loved-up snaps with James and regular pictures with her dog, Little Graham Cracker.

You can find Raquel under the handle @raquelleviss.

