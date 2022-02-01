Ray Allen’s net worth in 2022 is all down to his NBA success











Darcey and Stacey are the sisters full of surprises, the biggest one being their relation to the one and only Ray Allen.

Season 3 of Darcey and Stacey is well underway, and on last nights episodes we watched the sisters take their family vacation to Miami with husbands Georgi and Florian and children Aniko and Aspen.

Whilst in Miami, the Silva sisters obviously had to visit their cousin Shannon Walker Williams at her family home. Reality Titbit have explored Shannon’s husband, Ray Allen, including his net worth and his relationship with Shannon.

DARCEY AND STACEY: Who is Ray Allen?

Ray Allen’s net worth explored

Ray Allen is an iconic American professional basketball player. His estimated net worth as of 2022 is an incredible $100 million.

Throughout the years, he played for many established teams such as Milwaukee Bucks (1996-2003), Seattle SuperSonics (2003-2007), Boston Celtics (2007-2012) and Miami Heat (2012-2014). As he spent so many years of his life in the basketball industry, it’s no surprise that his net worth is so successful.

During his 18 years in the NBA, he made a total salary of $180 million, and earned as much as $19 million per year. Ray is known as one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history.

Ray Allen’s family featured on Darcey and Stacey

As Ray Allen’s wife, Shannon, is Darcey and Stacey’s cousin, Ray’s family were featured on last nights episode on TLC. Darcey and Stacey went to visit their family home whilst on their trip to Miami.

Aniko and Aspen described their family home as “gorgeous” and their “dream house”. They also explained how close they are to Ray and Shannon’s children, saying that they are “built in bestfriends and brothers” as they are “super close”.

Whilst looking around their home, Darcey explained that she hopes seeing how successful Ray and Shannon are will rub off on Georgi.

Ray Allen and Shannon Walker Williams’ relationship

Darcey explained on the show how she hopes that her relationship will end up like Ray and Shannon one day – and we certainly don’t blame her. Ray and Shannon have been loved up since the day they met, and their success has grown together.

The pair first met in 2004, and later got married in 2008. Since this, they have had four sons together called Walter, Walker, Wynn, and Wynstan. Ray also has a daughter called Tierra from a previous relationship, who Shannon treats as one of her own.

