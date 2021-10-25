Get to know deckhand Rayna Lindsey on Below Deck season 9











Below Deck is officially back in 2021 with a brand new season. The Bravo show first launched in 2013 and viewers are now well-acquainted with the likes of Captain Lee Rosbach and co.

Viewers can prepare for a shedload of drama, as well as tears and laughter in equal measure. The charter guests are keeping the staff on their toes this year. Captain Lee will return for the show, however, as always, there are some newcomers and changes to season 9, so let’s get to know deckhand Rayna Lindsey a little more.

Below Deck season 9: Meet Rayna Lindsey

Rayna Lindsey is a new deckhand on Below Deck season 9. She’ll be setting sail with the crew and heading to St Kitts in the West Indies along with Captain Lee, Eddie Lucas and co.

Rayna is an experienced deckhand and she also is an advanced scuba diver.

As per her LinkedIn page, she is originally from Minnesota but has also worked in Alaska, Florida and more.

Rayna Lindsey’s career explored

According to Rayna’s LinkedIn page, she studied marketing at Augsburg University.

From 2019-2021, she worked at Club Med in Florida managing a team of 11 people, so she’s no stranger to having to work with a team and handle stressful situations.

Her experience also includes charter trips, so Rayna is certainly prepared for the Below Deck Job. During her time at Orca Adventure Lodge from 2017-2019, Rayna “assisted the Captain with steering the vessels on both The Prince William Sound and The Gulf of Alaska on daily charter trips.”

Is Rayna on Instagram?

Yes, Rayna can be found on Instagram @raynaeats_mpls with over 1.7k followers.

The Below Deck newbie has been posting since 2018 and, by the looks of things, she is quite the foodie. Many of her past posts were food-related and showed off her skills in the kitchen including making homemade mac and cheese and harvesting fresh oysters.

More recent posts from Rayna’s IG page show her having a ball travelling the globe and sharing some racy bikini pics!

