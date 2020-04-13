It’s been over three weeks now since Netflix’s biggest series of the year, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness came out, and we’re still just as obsessed with it.

It’s the documentary series no one ever knew they needed, as viewers follow the story of the big cat business across America, not forgetting the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin of course.

And now another secret bonus episode has been released, so you can re-live some of the best moments from the show.

But did everyone forget about Carole and Howard’s weird wedding photo?

Who are Carole and Howard Baskin?

Carole and Howard met in 2002 and married in 2004, five years after Carole’s first husband Don Lewis went missing, with many people claiming that Carole actually killed him and fed him to her tigers!

Together they own Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit sanctuary dedicated to abused and abandoned big cats. They currently own 17 big cats and 34 small cats including leopards, jaguars, tigers, lions and more, all based in Tampa, Florida.

Together, they are also animal rights activists who claim that many of the big cat parks across America are unlawful as they abuse the animals for profit.

What is that weird wedding photo all about?

When the documentary talks about the marriage between Carole and Howard, it shows their wedding photo, and it’s really strange!

The photo shows Carole in a traditional white wedding dress wearing her infamous flower crown of course. But she is holding a pet leash which is attached to a collar around Howard’s neck, with Howard crouching on the floor dressed as a tiger. Weird, right?

Now we know that Carole is truly obsessed with big cats, but isn’t it a bit weird making her husband dress up as one for their wedding photo?

Is Howard as obsessed with cats as Carole?

In 2003, Howard helped Carole rebrand her cat sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue. And apparently, on their honeymoon in 2004, they devised their 25-year plan to stop the abuse of big cats in America.

Initially, Howard ran the financial side of the business, but judging by that bizarre wedding photo he’s become just as crazy as her.