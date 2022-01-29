









OWN Network brings viewers a brand new season of Ready to Love to screens in 2022. Ready to Love season 5 kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM ET. A batch of new men and women are featured on the series and are looking for love.

Ready to Love follows the dating journeys of a group of successful singletons in their 30s and 40s who are ready to get serious about their love lives. The cast hails from the Washington, Maryland and Virginia areas. So, let’s get to know the Ready to Love season 5 cast on Instagram.

Ready to Love season 5 cast: Meet the ladies

The female cast members on Ready to Love season 5 include:

Kina, 39 (@sheis_cookie) has over 1k followers and comes from Manhattan.

Precious, 34 (@itspreciousbaby) has over 1.9k followers on IG and is a swimwear company owner.

Tiffani, 37 (@tiffwithani) has 1.2k Instagram followers

Joi, 41 (@joicartermusic) is a Baltimore based musician with over 5k followers.

Ace, 37 (@ace.of.va) is on Instagram with over 2.3k, however her account is private.

Sabrina, 36 (@sabrina.topaz) has around 1k followers. She’s based between DC and California and writes in her IG bio: “Eco, Luxe, Travel and Fitness“.

Dakiya, 39 (@ms.dakiya) can be found on Instagram with around 1.5k followers, she hails from DC and works as a systems engineer and dance company director.

Meet the men on Ready to Love season 5

The men featured on Ready to Love season 5 are as follows:

Clifton, 44 has around 2k followers on IG @cliftonthe4th.

Demetrius, 42 has over 1.7k Instagram followers @demetriusstyles_.

Laverne, 44 is a veteran and can be found on IG @lv_blessed.

Tory, 39 (@kinglocs38)

Fernando, 34 can be found on IG @trybeingsavage.

Paul, 48 (@100sightings)

Wiley, 32 has around 3.8k followers on IG @wileybrown_.

Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles is still hosting Ready to Love

Ready to Love is brought to screens by Hollywood producer Will Packer and OWN Network which is owned by Oprah Winfrey.

All four seasons of the show have been hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles and now Nephew Tommy is back to host season 5 in 2022.

Tommy is comedian and TV show host Steve Harvey’s nephew. He hails from Houston, Texas and has been married to Jacqueline Miles since 2016. Find Nephew Tommy on Instagram @thenephewtommyexp with over 360k followers.

