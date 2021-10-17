Get to know who wrote and performed the Ready to Love theme song











OWN Channel’s Ready to Love is back in 2021 with a fifth season and this time the dating is about to take place in Washington DC. The show sees black men and women in their 30s and 40s on their search to find ‘the one’.

Host Tommy Miles will guide viewers through 20 singletons’ journeys to find love – though it may not always be that straightforward. The cast may have switched up on Ready to Love, but there is one thing that’s staying the same for the 2021 show, so let’s find out more about the Ready to Love theme song…

Ready to Love is back in 2021

Airing on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Ready to Love is back in 2021 but this time, it’s time to see if DC is ready to love!

The 20 singletons were introduced to viewers on Friday, October 15th and the mingling is well underway.

While the people that don’t find an authentic connection will get sent home, for the first time in Ready to Love history, two newbies are introduced to the show part-way through.

The Ready to Love theme song explored

The Ready to Love theme song is called “Ready” and it’s written and performed by PJ Morton.

PJ Morton has often taken to social media to share the news of his song being used on the Ready to Love intro. Back in 2018 he wrote on Twitter: “Super honored to have done the theme song for what I feel is going to be a special show!!…“

In 2020, he also wrote on Facebook: “The @owntv hit show #ReadyToLove returns tonight at 9pm EST! Theme song written, produced and performed by yours truly.“

Who is PJ Morton?

PJ Morton is a Grammy-Award-winning musician who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1981.

He’s the founder and CEO of Morton Records. As well as having his own recording career, PJ has been Maroon 5’s pianist since 2012.

PJ is married with three kids and can be found on Instagram @pjmorton with almost 460k followers.

