Meet the Ready To Mingle cast on Instagram: Rudi, Chris and co!

Ready To Mingle is a new dating series to ITV this Autumn. But, gone are the days of a bunch of singletons turning up on an island to find love. In this dating show, one girl has to work out which of the 12 men on the series are single and which of them are taken.

Some of the men on the show are truly looking for love, while others have their love lives sorted and have simply joined the series to bag themselves a £25,000 cash prize!

Ready To Mingle cast

The Ready To Mingle cast is yet to be fully announced, however here’s who is set to appear on the show as per Radio X.

Of course, the show will feature a leading lady, but let’s meet some of the men who are about to star in the ITV series:

Chris Baber, 27.

Lewis Crocker.

Toby Bougouneau, 24.

Drew Wedlake, 26.

Louis Hart.

Hakeem Tru.

John Okafor.

Elliot Miles.

Casey Sonnekus, 22.

Rudi Senghore, 27.

Is the Ready To Mingle cast on Instagram?

Yes! Some of the Ready To Mingle cast can be found on Instagram.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chris Baber is on Instagram @chris_baber with 850 followers. He’s based in New Quay, works as an electrical engineer and loves surfing and kitesurfing.

Louis Hart is also on Instagram @louishart__ with 1.1k followers. By the looks of things, Louis is a yogi and also has TikTok and Twitter accounts.

Twenty-four-year-old model Toby Bougouneau is also on Instagram @7toby with over 4k followers.

Hailing from Cardiff, we also have cast member Casey Sonnekos. He’s 22 and can be found on Instagram with over 5k followers @cas_sonnekus.

Rudi Senghore is a 27-year-old carpenter from Essex. He’s on Instagram @rudiseng_.

Does Ready To Mingle have a start date?

Ready To Mingle doesn’t have an exact start date just yet.

The show was originally set to air in ‘Autumn’ and now it’s been confirmed to air in September, so viewers can expect to see the show on ITV very soon.

Comedian Katherine Ryan is hosting the first-ever season of Ready To Mingle, so viewers can expect her quick wit as well as some laughs on the series.

