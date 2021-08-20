Ready To Mingle: Who is host Katherine Ryan and has she given birth?











“They may not be single, but they’re Ready To Mingle” – ITV brings a brand new TV series to our screens in 2021 called ‘Ready To Mingle’. The concept may be unlike anything we’ve seen before as some of the contestants on the show are single and looking for love, while others are in relationships and simply want to bag themselves a £25k cash prize.

The series sees one single girl do her best to suss out which of the 12 men on the show are there for the right reasons, and who’s been lying to her all along. Here’s a look at who’s hosting the new ITV show…

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK

Who is Ready To Mingle host Katherine Ryan?

Ready To Mingle launches in September 2021 and is hosted by Katherine Ryan.

Katherine is best known for being a comedian. She started out on a TV series called Video on Trial in 2006 and went on to appear on Big Brother’s Big Mouth and specials of 8 Out Of Ten Cats as per IMDb.

The comedian, writer, actress and TV presenter was born in Ontario, Canada on June 30th, 1983 which makes her 38 years old in 2021.

Katherine Ryan’s family

During the filming of Ready To Mingle, host Katherine is heavily pregnant with her second child.

She had her daughter, Violet, in 2009. Violet is now 12 years old and became an older sister to Katherine’s new arrival – a son named Frederick.

Frederick Ryan Kootstra was born on June 14th, 2021.

Katherine and her partner, Bobby Kootstra, have been together since 2018. The couple were childhood sweethearts and after 20 years apart, they entered into a civil partnership in 2019.

Ready To Mingle: Meet Katherine on Instagram

Katherine can be found on Instagram with 773k followers @kathbum.

She regularly posts to the ‘gram and her photos include those of her and Bobby, her dogs, throwback photos of her childhood, BTS shots of work projects, the odd snap of Violet and much more.

Katherine is also on Twitter with over 743k followers under the same handle. She writes in her Twitter bio: “I make comedy very very well or very very poorly depending on whom you ask. My life is my message – Gandhi via Matthew McConaughey“.

Speaking to ITV about Ready To Mingle, Katherine said that she is “so excited to be a part of this new dating game show.“

